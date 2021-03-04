Wilmington Kiwanis promotes reading, reaches milestone of 2,000 books given to local children

WILMINGTON — The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington recently reached a milestone of giving away 2,000 books through the Faith Lutheran Church’s food pantry.

Families served by the church food pantry also have access to an age-appropriate book their child may keep during the twice-per-month distribution.

The Wilmington Kiwanis Club kicked off its literacy service project — “Today’s Readers Tomorrow’s Leaders” — in spring 2017 with a book donation to Faith Lutheran Church. This is a project encouraged by the Ohio District Kiwanis First Family Project to better the community as a whole.

The local club recently received a $750 grant to help with the costs through the Ohio District Kiwanis Foundation.

Also helping with the project is the Aktion Club of Wilmington, which has helped purchase and sort books and has also made bookmarks encouraging the families to visit the local library.

Wilmington Kiwanians have also been active in local literacy by donating books to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter and as a sponsor of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which promotes early childhood literacy.

Delaney Roberts brings out a box of food for a local resident during Faith Lutheran Church in Wilmington’s open food pantry on Wednesday. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_DSC_0951-1.jpg Delaney Roberts brings out a box of food for a local resident during Faith Lutheran Church in Wilmington’s open food pantry on Wednesday. Wilmington Faith Lutheran Pastor Joel Richter loads up food from their pantry on Wednesday. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_DSC_0948-1.jpg Wilmington Faith Lutheran Pastor Joel Richter loads up food from their pantry on Wednesday. David Burton of the Wilmington Kiwanis Club distributes books to locals at the open food pantry at Wilmington’s Faith Lutheran Church on Wednesday. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_DSC_0977-1.jpg David Burton of the Wilmington Kiwanis Club distributes books to locals at the open food pantry at Wilmington’s Faith Lutheran Church on Wednesday.