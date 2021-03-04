Deadline nears to request Fischer Funds

WILMINGTON — There is just over a month left to apply for funds available in the Charles F. Fischer Fund. Requests must be received in the Clinton County County Commissioners office by 4 p.m. Friday, April 9.

Local organizations that serve children can apply for grant. This year, a total of $24,000 is available, said Clinton County Commissioners Clerk Julie L. Bolton.

Income from the trust is administered through the commissioners’ office. The grant money that’s administered can be used to support children in the areas of improving educational opportunities, and for books or instruction in the arts, including music, dance, theatre, and the fine arts.

Known in the community as the pianist who accompanied silent movies at the Murphy Theatre from the time it opened until the advent of “talkies”, Charles “Charlie” F. Fischer left most of his estate in trust to the children of Clinton County.

Your letter should describe the children’s programming that would be the recipient of the funds if awarded to that particular organization, and also mention the benefits of the program. Requests should also include the dollar amount the organization desires.

Interested organizations can mail or hand-carry a letter to the County Commissioners at 46 S. South St., Suite 213, Wilmington, OH 45177. Email requests are also accepted, and must be date- and time-stamped by the deadline of 4 p.m. April 9.

Requests must be in the commissioners’ office by that date, not postmarked by that date.

