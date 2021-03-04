Blanchester Alumni Banquet scheduled for 2021

BLANCHESTER — The Executive Committee of the Blanchester Alumni Association is preparing for the annual Alumni Banquet, to be held May 29 in the Blanchester Middle School Gymnasium.

Social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner to follow at 6:30 p.m. Reservations will be mailed to alumni for whom we have a current address. If you do not receive an invitation in the mail by mid-April, please call one of the committee members to update your address.

Cost for the dinner and festivities is $30 per person. You can also send in your reservation through email and pay at the door. Reservation forms can also be found on the Blanchester School Foundation Facebook page and Blanschools.org. Contact Ellen Binkley Hill (937-728-1289) or Laura LeMaster Summers (937-689-1709) for more information.

If you cannot attend the banquet, please consider sending a donation for the scholarship fund; donations are tax-deductible and should be made out to Blanchester Schools Foundation (Alumni Fund).

We will be celebrating the 50th-year anniversaries for the classes of 1970 and 1971, as well as all of our other alumni. If you graduated with either of these classes, please contact your class organizer for information on special gatherings in addition to the banquet.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, table seating is limited to six. Please wear a mask and follow safety protocols. These guidelines may change between now and the banquet.

Scholarships available

Any Blanchester student preparing to graduate from Blanchester High School and/or Great Oaks Career Campuses is eligible to apply for the Alumni Association Scholarship. Selections will be made by committee members and the recipients will be announced on the day of the Senior Awards Ceremony.

Consideration will be given based on academic performance, involvement in schools sponsored activities and involvement in community related activities. Pick up an application from your high school counselor, fill it out, and return it to your counselor before April 16.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_Blan-Schools-letter.jpg