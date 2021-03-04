Local Briefs: More food help available; updates on local meetings

More food help available

To assist Clinton County residents with food sources during the current climate, Clinton County Community Action will be expanding its Food Pantry Assistance. The normal amount of assistance was one time per month — but effective March 1 food assistance will be available one time per week to residents who provide the appropriate documentation.

Documentation required is proof of income for the past 30 days, proof of address, all household members names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, and an ID. Individuals will only be required to provide the documentation the first time they come each month. Hours are 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. For questions call the agency at 937-382-8365.

Green Twp. report ready

The Green Township 2020 Annual Financial Report is complete and available for viewing by appointment at the office of the fiscal officer at 11884 SR 73, New Vienna.

Township Trustees president is Steve Huff and vice president is Bryan Linkhart. Lewis Thornburg is trustee and Robyn McMillan is fiscal officer.

Meetings are at 7 p.m. first and third Monday of each month at the Township Building, 92 S. Second St., New Vienna.

Sabina, NV libraries meeting

The board of trustees for the Sabina Public Library and New Vienna Branch will meet virtually via Zoom during the March scheduled meeting to be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9. Email the director at pdunn@sabinalibrary.com for details if you wish to attend.

ESC meeting is canceled

Southern Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board has canceled its regular meeting scheduled for March 16. For questions, call 937-382-69221, ext. 1025 or email rmeyer@southernohioesc.org .