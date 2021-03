WILMINGTON — CMH will be holding a mass vaccination clinic on Saturday, March 6.

We will be offering the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine to those community members 60 years and older and those who qualify for vaccination within phase 1C and phase 2.

We have 75 spots available; you can begin calling Friday, March 5 at 9 a.m. to schedule your appointment. Call 937-382-9610 — if you get our voicemail please leave a message and someone will get back to you if an appointment is available.

