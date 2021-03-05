History in those barns: New book highlights historic Ohio structures, including one in Clinton Co.

WILMINGTON — A local historic barn of Gene and Christine Hadley Snyder is featured in a new book, “Historic Barns of Ohio.”

Built circa 1830 by Christine’s great-great-great grandfather Eli Harvey, the barn has a fascinating back story that goes all the way back to King Charles II of England and William Penn.

Both the barn and the Snyders’ farmhouse are on the National Register of Historic Places.

The book’s author, Dr. Robert Kroeger, is a native of Youngstown, a retired dentist in Cincinnati and a graduate of The Ohio State University College of Dentistry.

Many of the barns featured from all of Ohio’s 88 counties “have witnessed three centuries” and “many display the unique carpentry of masterful barn builders.” Along with the author’s telling of the stories behind each barn, the book features his original paintings, including of the Snyder barn and farmhouse.

“Historic Barns of Ohio” is a 206-page paperback book (with 135 images) by Robert Kroeger (2021, Arcadia Publishing/The History Press) and it is available at arcadiapublishing.com as well as on amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

This book is Kroeger’s 11th; seven of those are on golf in Scotland, England, Wales and Ireland. More of his works can be seen at www.barnart.weebly.com.

The cover of the new book on Ohio's historic barns. A painting by author and artist Robert Kroeger of the historic farmhouse and barn of the Snyders.

