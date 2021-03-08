Ohioans 50 and older vaccine eligible this Thursday; also those with Type 2 diabetes

COLUMBUS — Ohioans age 50 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination beginning this Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday.

Previously — effective last Thursday — those age 60 and up were eligible.

DeWine also said that residents with Type 2 diabetes or with end-stage renal disease will become eligible then.

DeWine announced that, as of Monday, thousands of vaccination appointments are now available across the state, and he urges Ohioans to access the new central scheduling website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to receive further information and to schedule if you are eligible.

“We are requiring providers to either schedule vaccines using this system or another electronic scheduling system that interfaces with this portal,” he said. “We believe this will streamline the scheduling process, reduce data lags, and provide real-time information on vaccination progress.

Locally

As of Monday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health reports, for Clinton County, a cumulative total of 3,437 cases of COVID-19 with 3,250 of those listed as Presumed Recovered. There have been 55 reported deaths.

Hazing

DeWine also noted, “Ohio mourns the death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz, who died as a result of alleged hazing. His tragic and senseless death should remind us all of the moral imperative for us to drive hazing out of this state.

“I talked a few minutes ago to State Senator Stephanie Kunze, who has been working on a bill to reform and improve our laws in this area,” DeWine said. “I support her efforts. Let us resolve that Ohio will become a hazing-free state. Tomorrow I will be talking with all our state university presidents about this issue.”

Ohio jobless

Of the 120,446 initial jobless claims reported for the week of Feb. 21-27, at least 21,000 have been flagged for potential fraud, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Anyone who suspects their identity was compromised and used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim is urged to report it to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) immediately by visiting unemployment.ohio.gov, clicking the “Report Identity Theft” button, and following the instructions. As an alternative, individuals also may call (833) 658-0394.

CDC on masks

Fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials, the Associated Press reported Monday.

The recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the guidance Monday.

The guidance is designed to address a growing demand, as more adults have been getting vaccinated and wondering if it gives them greater freedom to visit family members, travel, or do other things like they did before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world last year.

“We know that people want to get vaccinated so they can get back to doing the things they enjoy with the people they love,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, in a statement.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people continue to wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

Officials say a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine. About 30 million Americans — or only about 9% of the U.S. population — have been fully vaccinated with a federally authorized COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to the CDC.

Residents age 50 and older become eligible for vaccination this Thursday. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_Age-50-and-up-graphic-1.jpg Residents age 50 and older become eligible for vaccination this Thursday. State of Ohio

Age 50 and older beginning Thursday