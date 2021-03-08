Municipal court judge hands down lengthy jail sentences

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between March 1, 2021 and March 5, 2021:

• C. William Tyler Morris, 31, of New Vienna, three counts of theft, criminal damages, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 450 days in jail, fined $4,100, assessed $675 court costs. The criminal damages offense was amended from an assault charge. Morris must pay $255.90 in restitution to one of the victims and have no contact with both victims. Additional charges of attempt to commit a crime, two counts of trespassing, four counts of drug instrument possession, and driving under suspension were dismissed.

• Toby Brewer, 39, of Wilmington, aggravated trespassing, resisting arrest, sentenced to 120 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $270 court costs. Brewer must have no contact with the incident location.

• Gary Saylor III, 45, of Wilmington, aggravated menacing, theft, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Saylor must have no contact with the ‘menacing’ victims.

• La Toria Terry, 27, of Columbus, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Terry must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-low breathalyzer charge was dismissed.

• Casey Davis, 39, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $100. The fine and jail time was stayed to allow Davis to complete diversion. Davis must write a letter of apology to the victim.

• Logan Hensley, 23, of Wilmington, falsification, sentenced to three days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Damien Wells, 20, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $50, assessed $135 court costs. Wells must complete eight hours of community service. Additional charges of resisting arrest and marijuana possession were dismissed.

• Dusty Purdom, 42, of Sabina, hit-skip, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine and failure to control were dismissed.

• Kalyn Argast, 19, of Tipp City, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Salena Stephens, 41, of Blanchester, drug paraphernalia, fined $25o court costs, assessed $135 court costs. Two additional charges of driving under suspension-financial and vehicle lights violation were dismissed.

• Darrell Slone, 52, of Sabina, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Samuel Burkhart, 40, drug instrument possession, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs.

• Addison Dzuris, 20, of Sabina, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Dzuris.

• Paul Brown III, 24, of Dayton, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $145 court costs. The case was waived by Brown.

• Mehki Patterson, 20, of South Euclid, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Patterson.

• Elaina Cromer, 41, of Brodhead, Kentucky, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Cromer.

