WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Health District announced late Monday afternoon that all 1,000 COVID-19 vaccination slots for this week have been filled.

Also, they will not begin scheduling for next week’s vaccinations until they learn of their vaccine allocations (which will likely be this Thursday).

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_Clinton-Co.-Health-District.jpg