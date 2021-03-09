Wilmington College announces local fall 2020 graduates

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College announces those students who completed their studies by earning Bachelor of Science or Bachelor of Arts degrees following the 2020 Fall Semester. They will be recognized at the College’s 145th annual Commencement later this spring.

Also, those graduating with honors are noted with designations as cum laude (3.5-3.74 cumulative grade point average); magna cum laude (3.74-3.90 GPA); and summa cum laude (3.91-4.00 GPA).

Local graduates include:

Wilmington — Cassi DeHart, Agriculture/Agronomy; Philip Gilmore, Education, Magna cum laude; Katie Hughes, Agriculture/Animal Science, Magna cum laude; Kylie Miracle, History, Cum laude; Brooke Reynolds, Education Studies, Cum laude

New Vienna — Hannah Thirey, Mathematics, Cum laude

Sabina — Triston Moore, History, Summa cum laude

Lynchburg — Richard Vilvens, Education/Mathematics.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_WC_150_HEX-copy-2.jpg