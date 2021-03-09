Local Briefs: Info on Clark Twp., FCFC meetings

Clark Twp. report ready

The annual financial report for 2020 for Clark Township is complete and available for viewing by appointment at the Township Building on Cemetery Road in Martinsville, .

Officers are President Tony Felheim, Vice President David West, Neil Rhonemus is the third trustee and Karen Gibson is the fiscal officer. Township meetings are held on the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the township office on Cemetery Road, Martinsville.

FCFC sets meeting

Clinton County Family & Children First Council bi-monthly meeting will be held virtually on Microsoft Teams Meeting 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 16. Public is i.nvited

For more information or for the meeting link, contact Maggie Henry, FCFC Coordinator, at clintonctyfcfc@yahoo.com