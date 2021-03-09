CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

• At 9:38 p.m. on March 2, deputies responded to the corner of East Truesdell and South Walnut Streets in Wilmington in reference to an overdose. A 31-year-old Blanchester male is listed as a suspect in the case. The report indicates deputies collected an item, coding it as “other property.” No further details were listed.

• At 10:15 a.m. on Feb. 28, deputies received a report of a domestic dispute that occurred at a residence on State Route 28 West in Midland. A 23-year-old Midland male was listed as the suspect.

• At 6:46 p.m. on March 2, deputies responded to a Clark Road in New Vienna in response to a trespassing report. A 23-year-old New Vienna male was listed as a suspect. The report indicates neither drugs nor alcohol were connected to the incident. No property damage or injuries were listed.

• At 3:03 a.m. on March 4, a crashed abandoned was located on State Route 22 West in Clarksville/Vernon Township. The vehicle was a black 2015 Chevy Traverse. The keys and a cell phone were located in the vehicle. A 40-year-old Waynesville male was listed as a victim. No further details were listed.

• At 10:15 p.m. on Feb. 22, deputies responded to a burglary that had occurred at a Sabina Road residence in Sabina/Wilson Township. The report lists tennis shoes, a 65-inch Philips Smart TV, and a 32-inch flatscreen TV as the stolen items. The report indicates the suspect is an acquaintance of the victim.

• The Clinton County Sheriff’s Officer received five identity/unemployment fraud reports in the past week. The victims’ ages ranged from 45 to 64.

