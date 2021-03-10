Grand jury indictments: Locals face drug trafficking charges

WILMINGTON — A local grand jury indicted a Blanchester-area man on charges alleging he trafficked fentanyl and meth.

Along with the two trafficking charges, 38-year-old Todd L. Burkhart of Blanchester was indicted on two charges alleging he possessed those same two drugs.

The alleged activity reportedly occurred in late November in Clinton County.

At the same session, members of the grand jury indicted Ronald L. Rowley, 55 of Blanchester, for allegedly trafficking in meth, possessing meth, and possessing a drug abuse instrument (hypodermic needle or syringe).

The alleged activity reportedly occurred in mid-November in Clinton County.

Grand jurors indicted Alexander E. Jones, 25 of the Midland area, on a charge alleging counterfeiting (felony of the fourth degree) and a charge alleging grand theft of a motor vehicle (an F4).

The wording in the counterfeiting charge speaks of passing or purchasing or similar actions, rather than manufacturing counterfeit money. The motor vehicle involved in the alleged theft is a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Below are the names, ages and residences of other individuals indicted recently by the local grand jury, plus the indictment charge or charges. All the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• Jeffrey K. Stevens, 45, of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (F3).

• James R. Reeves Jr., 32, of the Clarksville area, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence (F4). He pleaded guilty on March 4, with a sentencing hearing scheduled for May.

• Richard J. Sholler, 29, of the Clarksville area, is indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property (F4).

• Trent E. Swisher, 22, of Leesburg, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (F5).

• Casey L. Dennis, 35, of Chillicothe, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (F5).

• Faris A. Parker, 37, of the New Vienna area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (F5), and a charge of possessing a drug abuse instrument (misdemeanor of the second degree, or in short an M2).

• Kayla T. Conger, 28, with an address listed as at-large, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (F5).

• Isaiah D. Youngblood, 23, of Dayton, is indicted on a charge of failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (F3), a charge of receiving stolen property (F4), and two counts of criminal damaging (both M1s).

• Andrew W. Smith, 49, of Blanchester, is indicted on three counts of having weapons while under disability (all F3s).

• Eric M. Nies, 34, of Fayetteville, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (F5), and a charge of possessing a drug abuse instrument (M2).

• Casey A. Wright, 36, of the Hillsboro area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (F5), and a charge of possessing a drug abuse instrument (M2).

• Justyn N. Osborne, 23, of the Hillsboro area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (F5), and a charge of possessing a drug abuse instrument (M2).

• Angel D. Augustine-Mullins, 47, with an address listed as at-large, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (F5).

• Thurman R. Wright, 36, of the West Carrollton area, is indicted on a charge of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle (F4).

• Michael King Jr., 33, of the Sabina area, is indicted on a charge of failing to appear (F4).

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

