Fire strikes Clinton County house Wednesday

VERNON TOWNSHIP — A Reeder Road house was extensively damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon, with the initial call reporting flames through the roof.

The entire structure has smoke damage, while the upstairs and the attic have extensive fire damage, said Clinton Warren Joint Fire District & EMS Chief Bob Wysong.

The residents, Patricia and John Helterbran, were home when the fire struck but are not injured.

According to Wysong, Mrs. Helterbran was in the shower and her husband asleep on the couch.

Mr. Helterbran woke up and noticed a window was trembling.

“He opened the door and smoke hit him,” the fire chief said.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire and smoke on the home’s east side exterior next to the porch, reported Wysong. The blaze had made it into the attic and the upstairs rooms, he added.

Flames broke through from under the eaves and the roof on three sides of the house.

“The guys did a great job, and got inside and got it knocked down and kept it from doing any more damage than what it did,” said Wysong.

Clinton Warren had mutual aid from four fire departments: Martinsville / Clark Township Fire Department, Blanchester Marion Township Fire District, Wilmington Fire Department & EMS, and Harlan Township Fire & Rescue out of Warren County.

Fire hydrants are not available in the area, so Clinton Warren firefighters had called for tankers.

A March wind “didn’t help any” for fighting the fire, the chief remarked.

The cause of the fire was not immediately determined. Wysong said it looks like the fire possibly started on the outside of the structure or under the house.

