Throwback Thursday: Fired up and ready

These are some highlights from the News Journal on March 11, 1921:

National headlines

• ‘Famous actress leaves her husband’

“NEW YORK — “It is a strange coincidence that Ethel Barrymore played the part of a divorcee in one of her most recent photoplays and may soon play the same part in real life” as there were reports of a legal separation between her and husband Russell Colt. She is currently hospitalized with an “illness far more serious than had been publicly known” as she fell ill in Cincinnati two months earlier “infected by the deadly germ streptococcus veridan” attacking her tonsils and finger joints.

Locally

• ‘Spirited Basketball Contest At College’

“The sixth annual Clinton County basketball tournament opened this morning at the college gymnasium amid great enthusiasm and with a record-breaking attendance. The weather man favored the fans with a delightful day and people came from every corner of the county to witness the games of the day.”

Reesville was defeated by Mt. Pleasant 33-0 as Reesville had “a team of very small yet plucky players who were greatly handicapped by the size of their opponents and failed to find the hoop during the entire game.” Martinsville defeated Adams Township 18-9, while Cuba beat Clarksville 14-12, and Kingman downed New Vienna 21-9 “although New Vienna put up a plucky scrap from start to finish.” Clarksville later defeated Port William in “an event without interest, the game being an easy walkover for the sturdy Port William athletes” by a score of 28-4. Blanchester, “champions of the year”, later defeated Mt. Pleasant 35-6 as BHS was led by Osborn, Anderson, Chance, Stackhouse and Heary.

• The Wilmington College men’s basketball team defeated the YMCA 26-24 while the women’s team beat the YMCA 9-2 as “both games were close and were hard fought” at Washington Court House. Stingley led with 14 points for the men’s lineup which also included Coate, Reardon, Haley and Farquhar.

• Glenn Rector of Martinsville, “while operating a gasoline engine on the Jacob Borden farm near Lynchburg, caught his left arm in the machinery, tearing every stitch of clothing from his body, fracturing his arm and injuring him in other ways. … Word from the hospital late this afternoon was that he was resting very well.”

This photo at Farquhar Furnace was taken in 1910. One of the men is Ira B. Doyle, a heating engineer.