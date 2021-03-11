Local Briefs: Fishing Has No Boundaries event canceled; info on CM board, Metro Housing meetings

CM board meeting info

Due to recent additional regulations from the state, a limited number of people may attend in-person the Clinton-Massie School Board meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 15. Anyone planning to attend is asked to join virtually. The public participation portion will be offered as part of the virtual meeting. The meeting link is at http://bit.ly/3vicCGw .

Fishing event canceled

The annual Fishing Has No Boundaries event scheduled for May at Cowan Lake has been canceled for 2021 due to the pandemic, announced the Greater Cincinnati chapter of the organization.

Metro Housing sets meeting

The regular monthly meeting of the Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 15 in the Community Room at 478 Thorne Ave., Wilmington. Please call Kathy Collins at 937-382-5749, ext. 3 if you wish to be placed on the agenda.