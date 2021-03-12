Clinton County Historical Society: Progressing despite past year’s pandemic

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Historical Society met virtually on Tuesday, March 9 for its annual meeting to review the previous year.

Four current board members were nominated for reelection – Harry Brumbaugh, Stan Hannah, Susan Henry and Patti Herron.

Executive Director Shelby Boatman provided a detailed report on the past year.

Before a 2020 state mandate closed the doors of the History Center for three months, the Society hosted a joint effort with the Wilmington Area Ministerial Association at the Murphy Theatre in honor of Black History Month.

Due to COVID-19, the Society witnessed a significant reduction in visitors and income, but used the year to expand its digital footprint by improving their website and providing webinar-style lectures on topics including Women’s Suffrage. The Society created a YouTube channel and electronic Clinton County Historical Marker Guidebook for families to utilize during social distancing restrictions.

A grant obtained in 2020 through the Ohio Local History Alliance has allowed the History Center to digitize approximately 80% of its Eli Harvey art collection. This project will be available for all to view, at no cost, on OhioMemory.org.

Finance Committee Chair Stan Hannah shared that a number of capital improvements were complete in 2020 including repaired shutters on historic Rombach Place, one new HVAC system, and an updated security and fire system.

Strategic Planning Chair Christine Snyder discussed the work the board has accomplished as they develop a long-range plan for the organization’s future, including a community-wide survey. The board meets regularly one Saturday per month via Zoom to review and revise the strategic plan.

They look forward to completing and implementing the project by the end of this year.

President Suzanne Madison also noted a Bylaws Committee was created in 2020 and spent time developing a set of forward-thinking, revised bylaws.

If you missed the meeting, a pre-recorded copy is available to watch on the Society’s website and YouTube channel.

The History Center will be reopening to the public the weekend of April 16-17. Public hours will be Fridays 1-4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pre-scheduled visits are still requested to ensure social distancing.

For more information, visit www.ClintonCountyHistory.org or call 937-382-4684.

Annual meeting is held virtually