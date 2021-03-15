Pork Pride 4-H Club meets

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church on Sunday, Feb. 28 with 22 in attendance. President Stanley Chesney called the meeting to order at 6:04 p.m. Judy Hatfield led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Mikala Hatfield led us in the 4-H Pledge.

Randy Pinkerton and Mikala Hatfield handed out certificates from 2020. The members and advisors introduced themselves. Judy Hatfield gave the Secretary’s Report and Mindy Pinkerton gave the Treasurer’s Report.

Randy Pinkerton and Terry Hatfield went over what to do in case of an emergency. Randy went over the paperwork, online registration, Quality Assurance dates, and project entry deadlines. Dues are $15 again this year.

Fundraisers, community service and T-shirt ideas were to be brought to the March 14, when officer elections were to be held.

Mikala Hatfield said that the theme for the fair this year is Country Nights, Carnival Lights.

The meeting adjourned at 7:03 p.m.