Wilmington police reports: More drugged drivers

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 2:40 a.m. on March 8, police conducted a traffic stop on A Street on a vehicle with no license plate lights. The report indicates the driver was found under the influence of apparent drugs. Police took a black lockbox as evidence.

• At 10:30 p.m. on March 9, police stopped a vehicle for failure to yield pulling out of a gas station on South South Street. The registered owner was shown to have a suspended license. The report indicates the suspect was under the influence of drugs. Police collected a urine sample as evidence.

• At 10 p.m. on March 11, police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for running a red light at Lincoln and Main Street. The report indicates the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

• At 1:44 a.m. on March 13, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on South South Street. The driver was believed to be under the influence of drugs. Police collected a urine sample as evidence.

• At 7:10 p.m. on March 13, police stopped a vehicle for failing to use a turn signal around East Ruby Avenue and North South Street. The driver was suspected of being under the influence of drugs.

• At 12:44 a.m. on March 14, police conducted a traffic stop around State Route 134 South and Airborne Road where the registered owner had an open drivers license suspension. A urine sample was collected as evidence.

• Police received a report of a burglary occurring at 2 a.m. on March 9 at a hotel on Carrie Drive. A 61-year-old male is suspected of stealing a Spectre TV that was later recovered during a stolen vehicle report.

• At 10:35 a.m. on March 9, a female reported her dark green 2003 Suzuki Grand Vitara from her residence on Kenyon Drive.

