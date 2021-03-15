Clinton County judge hands down sentences

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between March 8, 2021 and March 12, 2021:

• Dylon Byrom, 25, of Midland, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, O.V.I., ACDA, sentenced to 360 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from March 12, 2021 to March 12, 2023, fined $2,105, assessed $405 court costs. The physical control offenses was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Byrom must take part in reporting probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. Driver’s license was destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective March 27. ALS vacated. Additional charges of drug paraphernalia, hit-skip, and two counts of failure to control were dismissed.

• Destiny Grimes, 27, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, O.V.I.-suspension, sentenced to 270 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from March 9, 2021 to March 9, 2022, fined $2,000, assessed $270 court costs. The ‘physical control’ offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. ALS vacated. An O.V.I. charge, an additional O.V.I.-suspension charge, a drug paraphernalia charge, and a turn signal violation were dismissed.

• Steven Ujvary, 31, of Wilmington, carrying a concealed weapon, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Ujvary was found not guilty of a domestic violence charge.

• Raekell Howard, 20, of Wilmington, theft, three counts of obstructing official business, sentenced to 150 days in jail, fined $1,500, assessed $405 court costs. Howard must pay $16.09 in restitution to the victim and have no contact with them. Additional charges of two counts of resisting arrest, drug paraphernalia, and drug instrument possession were dismissed.

• Austin Martin, 26, of Wilmington, two counts of obstructing official business, two counts of trespassing, two counts of theft, sentenced to 150 days in jail, fined $1.250, assessed $675 court costs. A third trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Ronald Brooks, 34, of Sabina, two counts of theft, sentenced to 120 days in jail, fined $2,000, assessed $270 court costs.

• Kyler Whitt, 29, of Wilmington, resisting arrest, sentenced to 90 days in jail, assessed $135 court costs. A disorderly conduct charge was dismissed.

• Joseph Burkhart, 35, attempt to commit a crime, two counts of trespassing, sentenced to 60 days in jail (30 days suspended), fined $750, assessed $405 court costs.

• Jennifer Baughn, 37, theft, two counts of drug instrument possession, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,050, assessed $405 court costs. Baughn must take part in supervised probation and have no contact with the victim. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Christopher Custis, 19, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I charge. Custis must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of underage consumption, O.V.I., and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Casey Everhart, 21, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Briten Kessler, 22, of Martinsville, hit-skip, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Kessler must commit no further offenses for two years and must take prescribed medication. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

