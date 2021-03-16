Posted on by

Community Calendar


photo

Upcoming local in-person public events are listed below. We recommend you check with each individual event/organization for updates on changes, cancellations or postponements, and for information on safety requirements (masks, social distancing, etc.) for any events you plan to attend.

Saturday, March 20

Spring at the Mill is set for 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20 at Sugartree Mill in at 316 E. Sugartree St. in downtown Wilmington. Spring displays are up; find a wide variety of antiques & home goods, get 10% off your purchase and enjoy complimentary refreshments. For more info, visit their Facebook page www.facebook.com/sugartreemillco .

Saturday, April 17

Walk for Life, the annual fundraiser for the New Life Clinic, will be a safe, socially-distanced event; the 5K route will begin and end on the property of Wilmington Church of Christ, with a trek into the downtown area. Those who do not wish to participate in person can be part of a virtual event shown on the day of the Walk. For more info see the Facebook page facebook.com/NewLifeClinicWilmington .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_Community-Calendar-2.jpg