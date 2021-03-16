Community Calendar

Upcoming local in-person public events are listed below. We recommend you check with each individual event/organization for updates on changes, cancellations or postponements, and for information on safety requirements (masks, social distancing, etc.) for any events you plan to attend.

Saturday, March 20

• Spring at the Mill is set for 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20 at Sugartree Mill in at 316 E. Sugartree St. in downtown Wilmington. Spring displays are up; find a wide variety of antiques & home goods, get 10% off your purchase and enjoy complimentary refreshments. For more info, visit their Facebook page www.facebook.com/sugartreemillco .

Saturday, April 17

• Walk for Life, the annual fundraiser for the New Life Clinic, will be a safe, socially-distanced event; the 5K route will begin and end on the property of Wilmington Church of Christ, with a trek into the downtown area. Those who do not wish to participate in person can be part of a virtual event shown on the day of the Walk. For more info see the Facebook page facebook.com/NewLifeClinicWilmington .