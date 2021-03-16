Local Briefs: WCS board to meet March 29; Rice earns MU degree

WCS board meets March 29

The Wilmington City School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, March 29 in the cafeteria at Wilmington Middle School, 275 Thorne Ave.

All meetings are open to the public.

If you wish to address the board on a non-agenda item, you must notify Treasurer Kim DeWeese at 937-283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. on the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

Rice earns Miami degree

John Rice of New Vienna was among students from Miami University who received degrees during January graduation 2020-21. He earned a B.S. in Business degree, majoring in Marketing.