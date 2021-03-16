Clinton County Sheriff’s reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 7 p.m. on March 5, deputies responded to a restaurant on Old State Road in Clarksville/Vernon Township on the report of a subject making threats with a knife. The report lists a 56-year-old Leesburg male as the suspect and a 48-year-old Morrow male as the victim. The report indicates alcohol may have been involved. No injuries were reported. No further details were listed.

• At 1 a.m. on March 6, deputies responded to a Midland Street residence in Midland/Jefferson Township on a burglary report. A 40-inch smart TV was reported stolen. The report lists a 36-year-old Wilmington female as a suspect, who is indicated to be an ex-spouse of the victim, a 35-year-old Midland male.

• At 2:01 p.m. on March 5, while deputies were at the 300 block of School Street in Martinsville/Clark Township, a 21-year-old New Vienna male was found in possession of suspected narcotics.

• At 10:51 a.m. on March 8, deputies were dispatched to the Clinton County Solid Waste Department on the report of illegal trash dumping. The suspect, a 65-year-old Wilmington male, would be charged with alleged littering, according to Clinton County Municipal Court records.

• Between March 5 and 9, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office received five reports of identity fraud. The victims ages ranged from age 42 to 65.

