More sentences handed down in Clinton Co. Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between March 8, 2021 and March 12, 2021:

• Mario Rico Gamino, 34, of Lebanon, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. He must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A marked lane violation was dismissed.

• Aaron Seese, 38, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Amy Franklin, 44, of Cincinnati, falsification, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Franklin must commit no further offenses for two years. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• David Lytle, 29, drug instrument possession, obstructing official business, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $600, assessed $135 court costs.

• Robert McKinney, 33, of Sabina, drug instrument possession, disorderly conduct, fined $400, assessed $135 court costs.

• Elizabeth Packer, 23, of Loveland, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Packer.

• Andrew Kaiser, 29, of Lima, drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, fined $200, assessed $295 court costs. The cases were waived by Kaiser.

• Jeffrey Hill, 44, of Goshen, open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, fined $40, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Hill.

• Raytheon Shelton, 24, of Cleveland, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Shelton.

• Heather Brock, 32, of Dayton, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Brock.

• Shawn Arrington Jr., 30, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Arrington.

• Marcus Robinson Jr., 28, of Blanchester, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Robinson.

