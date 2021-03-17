Countywide tornado drill set for Wednesday, March 24

On Wednesday, March 24 at 9:50 a.m., the City of Wilmington Police Department and the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will conduct a county-wide tornado drill.

The drill will take place at the same time as a statewide tornado drill, and will make use of outdoor warning sirens and the new Clinton County Emergency Alerts notification system.

“Conducting a tornado drill during the pandemic can be tricky, but is necessary,” said Wilmington Chief of Police Ron Cravens. “The events of the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes across the Miami Valley are still fresh in our minds as we edge closer to springtime.”

Nineteen tornadoes struck Ohio’s Miami Valley in under four hours, damaging over 7,000 homes — of which 1,500 were destroyed.

State Severe Weather Awareness Week, which runs from March 21 through 27, will start off Sunday with a focus on severe weather and the preparedness actions that households can take ahead of time to offset the impact of a weather-related disaster.

“This is an excellent time for families to take a fresh look at their emergency plans with family members on what to do, where to shelter, and what actions to take following a tornado,” said Clinton County EMA Director Thomas Breckel.

He added, “The State recommends everyone to abide by health and safety guidelines, including social distancing and wearing a mask per local directives. If that’s not possible during the tornado drill, then consider participating by simply sheltering in place or discussing sheltering options and plans among co-workers or family members.”

Households are encouraged to make preparedness a central theme during the week to help prepare for and educate family members on severe weather hazards.

County residents, schools, businesses, and employers are encouraged to participate in the statewide drill on Wednesday, March 24 scheduled for 9:50 a.m.

The designated daily topics for households to consider during the week are: Sunday — family emergency plan; Monday — severe thunderstorms; Tuesday — flash flooding; Wednesday — tornadoes and the statewide drill; Thursday — lightning; Friday — warning reception; and Saturday — manufactured home safety.

For more information on preparedness and weather hazards, visit www.Ready.Gov .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_EMA_Alerts.jpg