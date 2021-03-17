Walking tour of Wilmington gardens postponed

The “Secret Garden” Tour planned for the end of May has been postponed for one year due to COVID-19. The event is a fundraiser to help purchase trees for the northeast quadrant of the city of Wilmington. The new date will be Saturday, May 21, 2022. Details of ticket purchases will be outlined next year in the News Journal and various local websites. Pictured is a secret woodland garden off High Street in Wilmington.

