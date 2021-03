CM Food Pantry set for March 31

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie Food Pantry is set for distribution on the last day of March. The food pantry distribution will be from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31.

The food pantry also distributes clothing for families in need. Articles include clothes, coats, gloves, hats, scarves, and socks.

The Clinton-Massie Local Schools campus is located at 2556 Lebanon Road in Clinton County.