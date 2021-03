WILMINGTON — Congratulations to the students who will be a part of the Wilmington Middle School Chapter of National Junior Honor Society.

They are: Janelle Beck, Lauren Diels, Abi Earley, Mia Hollingsworth, Kaliana Kennedy, Shelby Leaming, Carissa Preston, Jeremiah Schlabach, Trever Shultz, Sara Weller, Kaite Bayless, Shauna Brown, Bella Earley, Kylie Fisher, Reagan Henry, William Hildebrandt, Layna Holmes, McKinley Maia, Bailey Moyer, Kensey Parker, Rhianna Rahiel, Zane Smith, and Colin Wood.

