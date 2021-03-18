Clinton County grand jury indicts 23 people

WILMINGTON — Twenty-three people were indicted at a recent session of a local grand jury, with most charges drug-related.

Of the drug charges, two locals are charged with complicity to trafficking in fentanyl, and six other people are charged with possessing fentanyl. Last year, there were 16 drug overdose deaths in Clinton County involving fentanyl and its analogs.

The grand jurors indicted Mark E. Brown, 50 of the New Vienna area, on a charge of rape, a felony offense of the first degree (F1). The alleged act reportedly occurred Dec. 21, 2018.

He allegedly used force or threat of force, according to the wording in the indictment.

Brown pleaded not guilty earlier this month. His bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety (10 percent bond not acceptable), plus a $10,000 own recognizance bond.

Charles E. Kuhn, 40 of Sabina, was indicted on two counts of complicity to trafficking drugs. One trafficking count pertains to a fentanyl-related compound (F3), and the other count relates to meth (F3).

The alleged activity occurred on Dec. 15, 2020, the indictment states.

Amanda Nicole Cordy, 38 of Sabina, was indicted on two counts of complicity to trafficking drugs. One trafficking count pertains to a fentanyl-related compound (F3), and the other count relates to meth (F3).

The alleged activity again occurred on Dec. 15, 2020, according to the indictment.

Below are the names, ages and residences of other individuals recently indicted by the local grand jury, plus the indictment charge or charges. All the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• John V. Sheeley, 41 of the Winchester area, is indicted on two charges of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle (one an F4 and the other an F5), and a charge of having a weapon while under disability (F3).

• Yatrell R. Medley, 22 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of domestic violence (F5).

• Katie R. Spurlock, 32 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle (F4).

• Megan B. Smith, 33 of Hillsboro, is indicted on a charge of failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (F3).

• Brandon M. Whitaker, 36 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of breaking and entering (F5), and a charge of petty theft (M1, an abbreviation for a first-degree misdemeanor).

• Timothy A. Taylor Furguson III, 20 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (F4).

• Faris A. Parker, 37 of the Martinsville area, is indicted on a charge of trespassing in a habitation (F4).

• Matthew T. Murphy, 37 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of illegal conveyance of a drug of abuse or a prohibited item onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution (F3), on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (F5), and on a charge of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F5).

• Jason J. Borton, 49 with an address listed as at-large, is indicted on a charge of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F5).

• Chad M. Pauley, 36 of the Martinsville area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (F3).

• Matthew Allen Camp, 40 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (F5).

• Jerry L. Bray, 38 of Midland, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (F3).

• Robert D. Baker Jr., 52 of the Clarksville area, is indicted on a charge of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F5), two charges of operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol (both M1s), a charge of possessing drug abuse instruments (M2), and on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle (M1).

• Erica Jean Johnson, 43 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F4).

• Tyler L. Gallenstein, 29 of Maysville, Kentucky, is indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence (F3), and on a charge of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F5).

• Jerry B. Goldie, 44 with an address listed as at-large, is indicted on a charge of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F5).

• Paul K. Ludlum, 63 of the Blanchester area, is indicted on a charge of trafficking in marijuana (F2), on a charge of illegal cultivation of marijuana (F2), and on a charge of possessing marijuana (F3).

• Michael R. Hornschemeier, 36 of the Wilmington area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (F3).

• David T. Errington, 52 of the Peebles area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (F2), and on a charge of possessing a drug abuse instrument (M2).

• Cierra D. Glenn, 23 of the Peebles area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (F2), and on a charge of possessing a drug abuse instrument (M2).

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

