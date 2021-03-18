Investigators seek tips in Clinton County arson; reward offered

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding an intentionally set fire at a vacant home in Midland in Clinton County.

The Jefferson Township Fire Department responded to the fire at 103 S. High Street at approximately 10:59 p.m. Sunday, March 14, according to a news release from the Ohio Department of Commerce.

Upon their arrival, firefighters found the vacant structure fully engulfed in flames. There was no electricity connected to the home at the time of the blaze. The fire also severely damaged an occupied home next door to the property, forcing the residents to relocate until the damage can be repaired.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the State Fire Marshal’s office, the Jefferson Township Fire Department and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for these fires, the release stated.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.

State and local authorities are seeking information on the arson fire of this house. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_arson-house.jpg State and local authorities are seeking information on the arson fire of this house. State of Ohio