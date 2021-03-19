Clinton County Homeless Shelter donation center to re-open April 1

WILMINGTON — Effective April 1, the Clinton County Homeless Shelter donation center will re-open. It is located at 382 W. Main St. in Wilmington.

If you would like to donate clothing, household goods and other smaller items, please place them in the white shed located behind the donation center at 382 W. Main St. between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

If you have a large donation (a truck load) or a heavy donation, please call 937-382-7058 to schedule a time so that someone can help with unloading during the above hours when the donation center is open for drop-off.

Monetary donations to help with donation center expenses can be mailed to 36 Gallup Street, Wilmington, OH 45177.

“Thank you so much for your support,” a spokeswoman said.

The following items are not accepted at the donation center: wheelchairs, portable toilets, canes, crutches, walkers, older model TVs (and older model computers or electronics), car seats, stuffed animals, books, magazines, king- or queen-size mattresses, king- or queen-size sheets, hospital beds, head or foot boards, sleeper sofas, futons, exercise or sports equipment, paint, tubs, showers, doors, cabinets, carpet, and used underwear.

For anyone in the community who needs assistance, Homeless Shelter staff and volunteers will be able to distribute the donated food, clothing and household items during the hours of 10 a.m. to noon seven days a week. Those seeking this assistance are asked to call 937-382-7058 to schedule a time to come to the donation center during the 10 a.m.-noon time period.

Also during that same late-morning time frame, people who need assistance are more than welcome to take a shower, do a little laundry, or use a microwave to heat up, say, some soup at the Homeless Shelter facilities located near the donation center.

