Woman pleads guilty to assault of WPD officer

WILMINGTON — A local woman accused of assaulting a police officer has pled guilty.

Zoe Scanlon, 24, currently incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail, pleaded guilty to charges of felonious assault (felony 1) and resisting arrest (felony 4) on Thursday in Clinton County Common Pleas Court.

The guilty plea dismissed an additional felonious assault charge and a failure to comply (felony 3) charge.

Scanlon’s charges stem from an incident in November after Wilmington Police conducted a traffic stop for an unsafe vehicle violation on West Locust Street.

According to an affidavit, Scanlon allegedly gave false information about her identity to an officer. However, the officer reportedly recognized her and questioned her, after which she admitted her identity.

It was discovered that Scanlon had an active warrant for her arrest on a probation violation stemming from a summer 2020 conviction for having an unauthorized concealed firearm.

According to the affidavit, after the officer informed Scanlon that she was under arrest and started to place handcuffs on her, she reportedly was still sitting in the driver’s seat and “quickly started the vehicle.”

Scanlon was allegedly attempting to flee, and the officer, at the driver side door with it open, was concerned the driver would hit nearby pedestrians. The officer “decided to intervene by grabbing the steering column or gearshift to prevent an accident with pedestrians,” according to the affidavit.

The affidavit continues, “Zoe [the driver] excessively accelerated eastbound on West Locust Street from Swindler’s parking lot with Officer Wages attached to the vehicle. Zoe drove the vehicle into the building of Domino’s Pizza causing a considerable amount of damage. Upon crashing into Domino’s, Officer (Morgan) Wages’ body was vertical from the rapid acceleration from start to end and crashed into the driver side door and building head first.”

Scanlon then allegedly placed the vehicle into reverse to flee the scene while Wages was lying on the ground next to the vehicle, the affidavit states. Scanlon was eventually apprehended.

Officer Wages was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital by Officer Patrick Black in his patrol vehicle.

Scanlon is scheduled to sentenced on April 26.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_Court-scales-of-justice-3.jpg