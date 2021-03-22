Next Faculty Voices program to highlight environmental stewardship

WILMINGTON — The next program in the Wilmington College Faculty Voices Series will feature four professors addressing environmental stewardship April 8 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The virtual presentation is titled “Moving Forward in a Changing Climate: Environmental Stewardship,” and the panel will include Dr. Corey Cockerill, associate professor of communication arts and agriculture; Dr. Kendra Cipollini, professor of biology; Dr. Evan Farr, assistant professor of global issues and humanities, philosophy and peace studies; and Dr. Stephen Potthoff, professor of religion, philosophy and peace studies.

The program, which will be featured on the “Wilmington Campus Ministry” Facebook page, is co-sponsored by WC’s Office of Campus Ministry and Meriam R. Hare Quaker Heritage Center.

