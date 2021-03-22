Impaired drivers and more sentenced in Clinton Co. Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between March 15, 2021 and March 19, 2021:

• Wilbur Hamilton, 55, of Hillsboro, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from March 17, 2021 to March 17, 2022, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Hamilton must take part in reporting probation. ALS vacated. A slow speed charge was dismissed.

• Nathan Borders, 24, of Columbus, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from March 17, 2021 to March 17, 2023, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Borders must take part in reporting probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. The operator’s license was destroyed. Driving privileges will be granted on April 1. ALS vacated. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• Brian Hamilton, 61, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from March 17, 2021 to March 17, 2026, fined $1,625, assessed $135 court costs. Hamilton must take part in reporting probation. The operator’s license was destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective May 3. An O.V.I.-high test and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Patsy Cody, 31, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, O.V.I.-suspension, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $1,350, assessed $540 court costs. The DUS offense was amended from a driving under 12 point suspension charge. Additional charges including a second O.V.I.-suspension, two counts of driving under suspension-financial, and fictitious registration were dismissed.

• Levi Carver, 19, of Sabina, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Carver must complete a three-day residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250, of fine. ALS vacated. A second reckless operation charge was dismissed.

• Justyn Runyon, 26, of New Vienna, assault, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to three days in jail, fined $250, assessed $270 court costs.

• Russella Bennett, 32, theft, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. Bennett must have no contact with the victim and complete eight hours of community service.

• Josh Combs, 35, of West Carrolton, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to reinstate and failure to control were dismissed.

• Cameron Pace, 21, of Wilmington, two counts of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, driving under suspension-financial, failure to control, fined $1,150, assessed $540 court costs.

• Heather Cole, 26, drug paraphernalia, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a drug instrument possession charge. Additional charges of driving under suspension-financial and driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine were dismissed.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_gavel-pic-5.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574