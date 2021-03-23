CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 12:04 a.m. on March 20, deputies responded to the 7100 block of Farmers Road in Martinsville/Clark Township on the report of an assault. A 40-year-old male resident was listed as the victim and had apparent minor injuries. The report lists another male resident, age 36, as the suspect. The report indicates the two are friends. A Ford F150 was listed as being damaged.

• At 12:47 a.m. on March 21, deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 73 South near Murphy Road in Green Township. During the stop, suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia were located. The report indicates two meth pipes and three marijuana pipes were seized. Two subjects from West Union — a 22-year-old female and a 32-year-old male — were listed as suspects.

• At 10:21 a.m. on March 18, deputies were dispatched to the 5100 block of U.S. 22 West in Adams Township on a theft report. The victim, a 67-year-old male resident, advised his ex-daughter-in-law, a 40-year-old Wilmington female, had taken money from his bank account. No further details were listed.

• At 6:05 p.m. on March 22, a 26-year-old Hillsboro female reported sometime between March 12 and 22, someone has stolen a silver/gray 2001 Ford Focus from a property at the 100 block of Jordan Street in Reesville/Richland Township.

• At 10:04 a.m. on March 19, a 50-year-old Wilmington/Chester Township female reported someone tried to use her identity to open an account with Ohio Means Jobs.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

