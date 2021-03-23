More sentenced in municipal court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between March 15, 2021 and March 19, 2021:

• Austin Smail, 26, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension-financial, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs. A driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Dale Smith Jr., 33, of Columbus, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Toby Brewer, 39, of Wilmington, trespassing, assessed $135 court costs. Brewer must have no contact with the incident location.

• Devin Goodner, 19, of Springboro, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $160 court costs. The case was waived by Goodner.

• Tayron Brooks, 21, of Columbus, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $145 court costs. The case was waived by Brooks.

• Amanda Leisure, 29, of Sabina, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $160 court costs. The case was waived by Leisure.

• Destin Ashcraft of Robertsdale, Alabama, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Ashcraft.

• Michael Manor, 34, of Washington Court House, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Manor.

• Lynn Berry, 45, of Louisville, Kentucky, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Berry.

• Brittany Ross, 33, of Munfordville, Kentucky, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Ross.

• William Lucas, 44, of Sardinia, driving under suspension-failing to appear, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Lucas.

• Steven Nash, 29, of Cincinnati, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Nash.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_gavel-pic-6.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574