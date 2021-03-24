Soon-to-be graduates take care of business at Wilmington College Grad Fair

WILMINGTON — Suddenly, on a mild day in late March, the reality sank in that the Class of 2021’s graduation is little more than six weeks away.

The soon-to-be graduates participated in Grad Fair March 23 when they picked up their caps and gowns and commencement tickets while taking care of other business marking the impending conclusion of their college careers.

Comments could be heard like, “This made me realize how much work I have to do before graduation,” “I have bittersweet feelings that my time here is quickly slipping away — it’s both exciting and a bit sad,” “Actually putting on my cap and gown and holding a diploma for a picture made it all feel very real,” and “Hey, I’m almost a college graduate!”

The College will honor the Class of 2021 May 8 with two ceremonies to ensure safe distancing due to the pandemic. Those receiving a Bachelor of Science degree will be honored at the 10 a.m. ceremony while those with a Bachelor of Arts degree will be recognized at the 3 p.m. ceremony.

While picking up event tickets and caps and gowns might have been at the top of their to-do lists at Grad Fair, seniors also received counseling on billing issues and their student loans, as well as having the opportunity to purchase graduation announcements and class rings.

Those who’ve enjoyed academically superior academic careers were issues Latin honor cords.

Also, information was available from Career Services and the Alumni Engagement Office passed out T-shirts while sharing information on the upcoming Zero Class Year Reunion.

Finally, with new caps and gowns in hand, a professional photographer from Grad Images was available to shoot seniors holding a diploma cover, also dressed in business attire and take headshots for LinkedIn or other networking platforms.

Leaving the Grad Fair still dressed in cap and gown — and excited about what that attire represents — are, from left, seniors Treanna Lavy, Katie Hughes, Sarah Gigandet and Jadelyn Ramsey.

WC holds its Grad Fair