Wilmington Kiwanis meets in-person; honors ‘BUGS’ students, welcomes basketball coach, player

WILMINGTON — Bring Up Grades (BUG) is a program of Kiwanis International for middle schoolers designed to provide recognition to students who raise their grades into an acceptable range and maintain or continue to raise them from one grading period to the next. Super BUGS are “A” students who assist others to bring up their grades.

Kiwanian Ann Reno is the Program Chair for the Wilmington Club.

The club gave out 11 BUGS and 36 Super BUGS at Wilmington Middle School.

Wilmington Kiwanis Club met in-person for the first time in over a year due to the pandemic at Wilmington Faith Lutheran Church.

Guest speaker was Ohio Kiwanis Division 4 Lt. Gov. Kelly Faas from the Beavercreek Kiwanis Club. Faas spoke about the Virtual Ohio Kiwanis Mid Year Conference held last Saturday and activities that other Division 4 Kiwanis clubs are doing through the pandemic.

The club also had guests from Wilmington College, assistant men’s basketball coach Micah Mills and freshman player Todd Larkin. Coach Mills spoke about the basketball season and the challenges due to COVID-19.

Kiwanis members brought boxes of cereal to restock the Wilmington Faith Lutheran Church Food Pantry.

From left are honor roll achievers Emily Ford and Chelsie Hollon, and Ike Gilbert, from Zachary Black’s sixth grade Social Studies class. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_kiwanis-bug-1.jpg From left are honor roll achievers Emily Ford and Chelsie Hollon, and Ike Gilbert, from Zachary Black’s sixth grade Social Studies class. From left are Kiwanis Div. 4 Lt. Gov. Kelly Faas, Wilmington College assistant men’s basketball coach Micah Mills and player Todd Larkin, and Wilmington Kiwanis President Kim Hiatt. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_group-photo.jpg From left are Kiwanis Div. 4 Lt. Gov. Kelly Faas, Wilmington College assistant men’s basketball coach Micah Mills and player Todd Larkin, and Wilmington Kiwanis President Kim Hiatt.