Throwback Thursday: They went to market

These are some highlights from the News Journal on March 25, 1967:

National headlines

• ‘Communists Ambush Yank Truck Convoy’

“SAIGON (AP) — Communist forces in the northern sector of South Vietnam shot up a 121-truck convoy Friday, killing 24 U.S. Marines and wounded 140 more. The Communists ambushed the big South Vietnamese army convoy near Da Nang, leaving heavy South Vietnamese casualties and 57 trucks wrecked.”

• ‘Clinton Countian In NCAA Finals’

“Few fans would have guessed watching four years ago that Lees Creek cager Bob Hooper would today be preparing for TV’s big college basketball game of the season, the NCAA finals at Louisville, Ky.” Hooper directed the offense as teammate Don May scored 34 points as the Flyers downed North Carolina 76-62 in one semifinal game. In the other semifinal, UCLA led by Lew Alcindor’s 19 points and 20 rebounds beat Houston 73-58 despite 25 points and 24 rebounds by Elvin Hayes.

• ‘Cincy Reds have Two Candidates For First Base’

“TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — One of Manager Dave Bristol’s problems is a pleasure” as “the Cincinnati Reds have two candidates for first base, rookie Lee May and Tony Perez, who has a couple years’ major league experience. Both are hitting over .300 this spring.”

Locally

• “Christians of the community filled Friends Church and St. Columbkille Church to overflowing and prayed together in reverent observance of Good Friday during Te Ore services sponsored by the Ministerial Association of Wilmington.” Pictured were Rev. Francis B. Lay, St. Columbkille; Rev. Fred McCloskey, First Baptist Church; Dr. Robert Drew, Wilmington UMC; Rev. Lawrence Barker, Friends Church; Chaplain Edwin York, Nike Site; Rev. William Louis Johnson, Faith Lutheran; Rev. John W. Morris, Presbyterian Church; Rev. Lorton Heusel, Friends Church; and Rev. Randall E. Griffith, First Christian Church-Disciples of Christ.

• The Martinsville Hobby Timers 4-H Club elected officers including President Cynthia Morton; Vice President Karen Plank; Secretary Margie Keller; Treasurer Jean Powell; Reporter Sandra Steritz; Health & Safety, Vickie Rarden and June Pinney; and Recreation, Emily Hammon and Michelle Rardon. Dues for the club were 50 cents.

• Mr. and Mrs. Miletus Speelman of Route 1 celebrated their 50th anniversary with an open house at the Home Federal community room. They were married in 1917 in Martinsville.

• Showing at the Wilmington Drive-In was Sean Connery as James Bond in “Goldfinger” followed by “Dr. No,”, plus Elvis Presley in “Follow that Dream.” At the Murphy Theatre was “Doctor Zhivago.”

“The Market” butcher shop on N. South Street — present site of the Wilmington Municipal Building — about 1931. From left are Kenneth Probasco, Richard M. Hiatt, and Sabin Osborn, proprietor. Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_11-The-Market.jpg “The Market” butcher shop on N. South Street — present site of the Wilmington Municipal Building — about 1931. From left are Kenneth Probasco, Richard M. Hiatt, and Sabin Osborn, proprietor. Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. Clinton County History Center