Wilmington Rotary meets via Zoom

WILMINGTON — Ann Thompson recently spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon on Mondays via Zoom.

Thompson’s topic was “Reporting During the Time of COVID”. She said that since COVID-19, she did most of her reporting from her home, which called for her to think outside the box. Thompson played several audio interviews she had done before and after COVID.

One example was an interview with Dan Evers, Executive Director of the Clinton County Port Authority, in 2019 which was done in-person when Amazon announced their decision to operate out of the Wilmington Air Park.

She then played an interview with Evers in 2020 that she did from her home with the news that the Wilmington Air Park was the largest cargo shipper in Ohio.

Thompson also played interviews she conducted during the pandemic that were played on the national news, such as the effect of the pandemic on amusement parks.

A screenshot of WVXU reporter Ann Thompson, speaking remotely to Wilmington Rotary. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_thompson-speaks.jpg A screenshot of WVXU reporter Ann Thompson, speaking remotely to Wilmington Rotary.