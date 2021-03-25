LOCAL BRIEFS: Kratzer’s Pharmacy to celebrate 20th anniversary with prizes and more

Kratzer’s to hold prize drawing

Kratzer’s Hometown Pharmacy, 179 W. Locust St.in Wilmington, will mark its 20th anniversary on Thursday, April 1 by drawing the names of 20 people who each will win $100.

Customers are automatically entered based on the number of their prescriptions, but no purchase is necessary and residents can go through the drive-through prior to the drawing and fill out a ticket to have their name put in the mix.

“This is our way of saying thanks,” said Mark Kratzer of the prize drawing.

The front end of the store will be open at 1 p.m. April 1 for whoever wishes to attend for the drawing. Also, cake and punch will be served at that time to celebrate the pharmacy’s two decades of service.