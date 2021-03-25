DeWine expects 5,ooo weekly vaccine doses at upcoming Wilmington Air Park vaccination site

COLUMBUS — The Wilmington Air Park Ohio Mass Vaccination Site is one of several in the state expected to begin providing 5,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine weekly — beginning next Wednesday, March 31 — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced at his briefing Thursday afternoon.

The Wilmington location is one of “11 stationary sites and four mobile clinics that will travel throughout specific regions of the state,” said DeWine.

Over 46,000 Ohioans have already been vaccinated at the mass vaccination site in Cleveland, he said, adding information about the mobile clinics, including about an Ohio University mobile clinic will travel in a six-county region of southeast Ohio.

DeWine added that, for the period March 10-23, Ohio stood at 146.0 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 population.

The News Journal reported last week that the Wilmington Air Park Mass Vaccination Site is expected to begin operating Wednesday, March 31 as a walk-in location at 1199 Airborne Road.

It will be operating between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. — by appointment only, scheduled through Kroger.com — and the clinic will operate Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week, according to Kym Parks, Marketing Manager for Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) based at the Air Park.

These appointments are available to the anyone living in the State of Ohio. If a person cannot access the internet to schedule an appointment, that person can contact Kroger at 866-211-5320.

The eligibility guidelines provided by Gov. Mike DeWine’s office will still be used, but when the clinic is operational, the age will be 16 and older. This site is not currently available through Kroger scheduling, but should be available next week.

This site is a joint effort between FEMA; the State of Ohio; the Clinton County Commissioners, Health District, Sheriff, and EMA; Clinton County Port Authority; and Air Transport Services Group as a service to the local, regional, and state residents.

More details on the Wilmington site will be announced when they become available.

DeWine also announced that the names of nursing homes and assisted living centers which have not become part of of the state’s vaccination program was to be posted online Thursday (March 25).

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks at his Thursday briefing.