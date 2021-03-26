Community Good Friday Service set

The Wilmington Area Ministerial Association (WAMA) will host a Community Good Friday Service at noon Friday, April 2. The service will take place outdoors at the main pavilion at Denver Williams Park off Rombach Avenue.

In consideration for the welfare of everyone, participants and community members are asked to wear masks and maintain social distance. The simple service will be live-streamed on Facebook for those unable to attend in person.

In the event of truly inclement weather, the service will be cancelled.

On behalf of the Wilmington Area Ministerial Association, we pray for everyone to have a safe and healthy Holy Week and a joyful Easter, even as we move into another season of new life and spiritual renewal.