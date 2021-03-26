Pork Pride 4-H meets, elects officers

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church on Sunday, March 14 with 35 in attendance. President Stanley Chesney called the meeting to order at 6:04 p.m. Gregary Achtermann led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and n the 4-H Pledge.

The members and advisors introduced themselves. Mikala Hatfield gave the Secretary’s Report and Mindy Pinkerton gave the Treasurer’s Report.

Officer elections were then held. The 2021 Pork Pride officers are: President Mikala Hatfield; Vice President Jami Dailey; Secretary Kai Alexander; Treasurer Stanley Chesney; and News Reporter Hannah Gerard.

The group spoke on what some of the projects they plan. Randy Pinkerton went over the paperwork, online registration, Quality Assurance dates, project entry deadlines, online registration, and dues, which are $15 again this year.

Mikala Hatfield did a demonstration on her mini dachshund, Sassy. Randy and Mindy Pinkerton did a demonstration on turkey hunting and showed the group Randy’s mounted turkey.

Fundraisers will be tabled until we get verification on how we can do fundraisers this year. Community Service ideas were discussed and t-shirt ideas are to be brought to the March 28 meeting.

The next meeting is 6 p.m. Sunday, March 28 with Stanley Chesney leading us in the Pledge of Allegiance, Taylor Garringer the 4-H Pledge, and Kai Alexander, Jami Dailey, Stanley Chesney and Gregary Achtermann having demonstrations.

The meeting adjourned at 6:56 p.m.

