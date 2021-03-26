Baker fills open seat on Sabina Village Council

SABINA — An open seat was filled Thursday on village council when Ty Baker was named to the position.

Baker introduced himself as a resident of Sabina for about 21 years, and a member of the Sabina Masonic Lodge who works in nearby Washington Court House.

Village council has the role of choosing a new council member when a seat on the legislative body becomes vacant between elections.

In presenting himself as a candidate, Baker told council he is very passionate not just about the town of Sabina “but also finding a way to get things done.”

He mentioned an attribute he feels is helpful in holding public office.

“I’m able to look at multiple sides of the situation, and weigh out that into a conclusion,” he said Thursday.

In reply to a question about what he regarded as important issues facing the village, Baker said one thing he would like to see the town do is come together as a collective.

To that end, communication is key, he said.

When a lot of people communicate in a way that brings the community closer together, then a lot of problems tend to resolve themselves through communication and through being a more tight-knit community, according to Baker.

“I look at it like this. If I’m looking out for my neighbor and they’re looking out for me, that’s twice as many people looking out for each other,” he remarked.

In letting village officials know he had an interest in the vacant council seat, Baker said he thought it is time for him to take a step forward and do his part.

There was one other person interested in the open position: Spencer Arnold, who has lived in Sabina about 30 years and is retired.

The council seat became open when council member Bethany Renee Grehl submitted a letter of resignation to the mayor, dated Feb. 25, and effective immediately after the Feb. 25 council meeting.

“I no longer can continue to work for the Village of Sabina as a council woman due to my full-time work schedule, medical issues and the fact that I no longer feel as though my opinion matters and if I speak of things that are of my concern, I am being called out on social media,” Grehl wrote.

Her letter concluded, “Thank you for the opportunity to contribute what I have up to this point.”

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_Sabina-sign.jpg