Wilmington College admission staff and senior VP to be recognized at Enrollment Institute

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College’s enrollment achievements in recent years will take center stage in May when the Office of Admission and a senior vice president are recognized for student recruitment success at the Institute for Strategic Enrollment Management.

Institute sponsor 3E Enrollment Marketing will present its 2021 “3E ‘We Live for This’ Outstanding Team Award” in recognition of the admission staff’s “passion, internal teamwork and partnership” during the past year.

In spite of industry experts predicting a 20 percent decrease in college admission due to the pandemic, the College realized solid enrollment numbers in fall 2020 largely on par with those of the previous academic year.

Adam Lohrey serves as senior director of admission.

Also, Dennis Kelly, senior vice president/chief enrollment officer, will receive the “3E Strategic Leader Award.” In addition to this most recent success, he oversaw the College’s record enrollments of new students during both the fall 2014 and 2018 terms.

3E President Patricia Maben noted that, at 3E, one of their core values is, “We live for this,” which represents a commitment to the institution’s mission in the work they do every day.

“Wilmington College has demonstrated that same value,” she said. “Your results are above the industry (norms). We want to recognize the teams that can come together and rise to achieve goals.”

Maben said Kelly’s accomplishments should serve as “inspiration to rising enrollment leaders.” She praised his role in building a successful team by inspiring them and supporting their goals.

“Both the last enrollment cycle and the one ahead have spotlighted those who’ve been able to rise to the many challenges thrown their way — and your leadership of the Wilmington College team has caught our attention throughout these unprecedented times,” she said. “Your professionalism and collaborative approach combined with the ability to inspire others to think above and beyond is unique and valuable.”

Kelly said the recognition from this national organization at such a “reputable institute provides a further endorsement of the quality of work being done by his staff on behalf of students and families navigating the often-turbulent waters of finding the best fit for higher education.”

The Institute for Strategic Enrollment Management is planned for May 24 through 28 in Sunriver, Ore.

