Two killed in Highland County two-vehicle crash

HILLSBORO – Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Highland County.

At 8:57 a.m. troopers from the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to a head-on crash on US 50 near Carper Lane.

According to the OSHP, Stephanie Henderson, 56, of Hillsboro and her passenger, Jamie Lowe, 58, of Hillsboro were driving eastbound on US 50 when they drove left of center and struck a vehicle driven by Sherry Worthington, 63, and her passenger Richard Worthington, 85, of Groveport, Ohio.

Henderson and Lowe were pronounced dead at the scene, the OSHP reported.

Both Sherry and Richard Worthington were flown to area hospitals.

US 50 was closed by ODOT for approximately four hours and the crash remains under investigation. The patrol was assisted by Paint Creek Fire and EMS and the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

