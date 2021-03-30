CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 1:41 a.m. on March 22, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop around U.S. 22 East to State Route 73 West in Union Township. The driver failed to comply with the officer’s signal. A 34-year-old Washington Court House male was listed as a suspect.

• At 3:04 a.m. on March 24, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no license plates on U.S. 68 North in Liberty Township. During the stop, deputies discovered alleged narcotics including mushrooms, according to the report. A 19-year-old Wilmington male was listed as the suspect.

• At 3:37 p.m. on March 23, a 68-year-old Vernon Township male reported he was the victim of identity fraud.

By John Hamilton

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

