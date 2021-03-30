More sentenced in Clinton County Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between March 15, 2021 and March 19, 2021:

• Nicholas Biscardi, 25, of Fairborn, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, going 100 in a 65 mph speed zone, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from March 23, 2021 to Sept. 23, 2022, fined $650, assessed $270 court costs. The “physical control” offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Biscardi must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. Biscardi may apply for driving privileges effective April 2, 2021. Additional charges of distracted driver, left of center, and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Kandi Lane-Asberry, 34, of Fairborn, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Lane-Asberry must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Ryan Boehme, 30, of Cincinnati, failure to comply, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from March 24, 2021 to March 24, 2022, fined $750, assessed $135 court costs. Boehme must take part in supervised probation. Boehme may apply for limited driving privileges after April 12, 2021. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

• Jeremy Purdom, 39, of Wilmington, no operator’s license, sentenced to 30 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from March 24, 2021 to March 24, 2022, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs.

• Cassondra Richardson, 28, resisting arrest, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 12 days in jail (suspended), assessed $270 court costs. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Mario Espinoza, 18, of Cincinnati, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. A no operator’s license charge was dismissed.

• James Langan, 25, of Xenia, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of fictitious registration and driving under suspension-financial were dismissed.

• Molly Leathley, 22, of Dayton, disorderly conduct, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs.

• Daniel Walker, 50, of Ellenwood, Georgia, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Walker.

• Alex Languer, 30, of Dayton, going 93 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Laguer.

• Russell Bowermaster, 53, of Centerville, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. A no tail lights charge was dismissed. The case was waived by Bowermaster.

• Monyea Mattox, 44, of Reynoldsburg, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Mattox.

• David Bendig, 60, of Dayton, telecommunication harassment. Sentencing stayed.

• Mikka Winters, 30, of Washington Court House, theft. Sentencing stayed.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_gavel-pic-8.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574