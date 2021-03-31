Prepped and ready: Ohio mass vaccination site at Wilmington Air Park starts Thursday

WILMINGTON — Preparations are complete and the Wilmington Air Park, Kroger Health staff and volunteers are all set to welcome Ohioans and administer COVID-19 vaccine to thousands of people over the next few weeks.
The large-scale vaccination site at 1199 Airborne Road opens its doors on Thursday, April 1 offering the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine at no cost — by appointment only.
Currently, appointments at the site are booked through Saturday of next week with people coming from as far as Columbus, Kym Parks, ATSG Marketing Manager, told the News Journal Wednesday afternoon.
The site is in partnership with Clinton County Port Authority, Clinton County Commissioners, Clinton County Health District, Emergency Management Agency, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Southwest Ohio Public Health Region, Kroger Health, the Ohio Department of Health and The Health Collaborative.
This week, the site will operate 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Next week it will be operating 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 through Saturday, April 10.
This large-scale clinic — one of 15 across Ohio — will run for about 60 days or until vaccine delivery for the region is complete.
All Ohioans age 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Kroger will administer approximately 3,000 vaccines at the site weekly.
To book an appointment, visit https://www.kroger.com/rx/covid-eligibility or call toll-free 866-211-5320.