Prepped and ready: Ohio mass vaccination site at Wilmington Air Park starts Thursday

WILMINGTON — Preparations are complete and the Wilmington Air Park, Kroger Health staff and volunteers are all set to welcome Ohioans and administer COVID-19 vaccine to thousands of people over the next few weeks.

The large-scale vaccination site at 1199 Airborne Road opens its doors on Thursday, April 1 offering the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine at no cost — by appointment only.

Currently, appointments at the site are booked through Saturday of next week with people coming from as far as Columbus, Kym Parks, ATSG Marketing Manager, told the News Journal Wednesday afternoon.

The site is in partnership with Clinton County Port Authority, Clinton County Commissioners, Clinton County Health District, Emergency Management Agency, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Southwest Ohio Public Health Region, Kroger Health, the Ohio Department of Health and The Health Collaborative.

This week, the site will operate 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Next week it will be operating 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 through Saturday, April 10.

This large-scale clinic — one of 15 across Ohio — will run for about 60 days or until vaccine delivery for the region is complete.

All Ohioans age 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Kroger will administer approximately 3,000 vaccines at the site weekly.

To book an appointment, visit https://www.kroger.com/rx/covid-eligibility or call toll-free 866-211-5320.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_DSC_0280-1.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal From left, Assistant Director of Airport Operations Stephen Vibbard, Air Park Logistic Services Manager Kenny Chamblin, and ATSG Marketing Manager Kym Parks at the mass vaccination site on Airborne Road in Wilmington. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_DSC_0284-1.jpg From left, Assistant Director of Airport Operations Stephen Vibbard, Air Park Logistic Services Manager Kenny Chamblin, and ATSG Marketing Manager Kym Parks at the mass vaccination site on Airborne Road in Wilmington. John Hamilton | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_DSC_0288-1.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_DSC_0294-1.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal Everything is set for thousands of people to get their COVID-19 shots over the next couple months, beginning Thursday morning. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_DSC_0293-cr.jpg Everything is set for thousands of people to get their COVID-19 shots over the next couple months, beginning Thursday morning. John Hamilton | News Journal This sign on Airborne Road helps indicate the location of the mass vaccination site at the Wilmington Air Park. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_DSC_0278-1.jpg This sign on Airborne Road helps indicate the location of the mass vaccination site at the Wilmington Air Park. John Hamilton | News Journal

Mass vaccination site starts Thursday